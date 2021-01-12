Despite a low pressure system moving directly over the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon and evening, the weather pattern across Texas remains quiet through Thursday with no significant opportunities for precipitation in the forecast statewide.
For the Hill Country, it will be another very frosty night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 20’s most areas.
Low lying areas could drop into the lower 20’s once again.
Winds become west at 5 mph or less overnight tonight.
WARMER WEDNESDAY
Ample amounts of sunshine are in the forecast Wednesday.
It will feel seasonably cool with daytime highs in the middle 60’s.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph during the midday hours.
DRY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies continue Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s for overnight lows.
Southwest winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
DRY COLD FRONT THURSDAY
A cold front tracks across the area Thursday.
This frontal system will be dry as high temperatures climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s ahead of the front.
During the day, winds become north and will increase to 15 to 25 mph as temperatures fall into the 50’s by 6 p.m. Thursday.
COLDER THURSDAY NIGHT
Skies remain clear with cold overnight lows in the 20’s and 30’s Thursday night with occasionally gusty north winds.
NEXT PRECIPITATION CHANCE??
Models are showing a slight chance of showers Sunday and another opportunity for precipitation exists next Tuesday and Wednesday.
