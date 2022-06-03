A strong disturbance will cross Central Texas and the Hill Country on Saturday morning close to sunrise. This feature could bring us a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
I will mention one lone disturbance that rotates across the area Saturday evening. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening before midnight.
Believe it or not, we could also see a slight chance of storms late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening with northwest flow possibly bringing a very low chance of rain from New Mexico and West Texas.
FEW STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY
I will keep a slight chance of storms in the forecast Saturday during the times mentioned above. High temperatures begin to climb over the weekend.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s Saturday afternoon.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph and gusty during the afternoon.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE SATURDAY EVENING
A low chance of a shower or thunderstorm exists Saturday evening before midnight.
Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
SUNDAY HEAT
Rain chances are very low Sunday, but a stray storm is possible late in the day, mainly north of Kerrville.
Highs warm into the upper 90s locally.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
Rain chances are only 5 to 10%.
‘HEAT HIGH’ BUILDS MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday and Tuesday may prove to be our first 100 degree day of the year in Kerrville officially. We hit 99 degrees at the USDA and also at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport on May 7, but we have not reached 100 degrees since August 30, 2020.
Highs around 100 degrees are expected on Monday and Tuesday.
Sadly, with lack of soil moisture and no opportunities for significant rainfall, this heat wave may persist most of next week.
