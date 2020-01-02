When Ashley Phillips storms into your office you have to pay attention. She’s pretty unstoppable but I sort of wanted to throw her out when she demanded that I slide down a ramp into a very cold river.
For those who don’t know her, Ashley Phillips works in the development office of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, and like almost everyone out there she’s uniquely devoted to her job. After all, everyone there takes their job seriously — as they should.
Phillips’ pitch was to have me participate in the Polar Bear Plunge at Mo-Ranch, which would benefit the children’s fund at the Youth Ranch. That money helps pay for field trips or other essential things that bring a sense of normalcy for these children.
I don’t exactly remember if I even said yes, but I was signed up with the direction to raise money.
Now, here’s what I didn’t expect — this is probably the best event I’ve been to since moving to the Hill Country. If you want to talk about an event where everyone feels good, and there’s such a strong spirit of community that is infectious.
There are many great events here and we probably don’t appreciate how good we are at doing them, but this was a lot of fun.
However, I have to admit that I was initially skeptical and didn’t do much on the fundraising piece until I walked into Wolfmueller’s Books one day. As part of the effort, each person is expected to get donors and there’s a competitive element to it.
Sandy Wolfmueller says to me: “Hey I’ve got a check for you for the Polar Bear Plunge.” It stopped me for a second because I realize I hadn’t done one bit of fundraising. When I returned to the office, check in hand, I logged into my account and discovered that I also had a donation from Gary Priour, the retiring executive director of the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
I think it says something about this community when someone such as Gary Priour will donate money on your behalf after only knowing you for a few months. Gary is that sort of person.
I shared the post to get donations on my Facebook page and the donations came in. I have to thank Gary and the Wolfmueller to step up, but I also got donations from my boss Carlina Villalpando and KPUB’s Allison Bueche donated, and good friends Brett and Jennifer Dietze of Texarkana. My cousin Lisa Brooks, a San Antonio native, kicked in a donation. Then I got California donations from my aunt Diana Amestoy, friends Juliane Matingas, Shauna Rodenbo, Mark Prestwich and a former colleague Mike Griffith, who sent $50 and a note that he hoped the water was extra cold and bitter.
All told, we raised more than $600 in about a week. It was a great day for the Youth Ranch, which raised more than $60,000 to support its mission.
This was my first time visiting Mo-Ranch and the drive out there is breathtaking, and then suddenly you’re looking at this beautiful and glassy green river. I can’t wait to go back there.
I like to have fun, sometimes at the expense of others, and when I saw Larry Leitha standing there with the intention of taking a slide, I teased him that he should wear his boots and Wrangler jeans and a cowboy hat into the water with him. Larry’s a tough guy and the challenge was accepted. He’s also running for Kerr County Sheriff and what a better look than dumping yourself into cold water for a good cause.
He found an alternative pair of boots and a grubby hat and sure enough he went right into the water with all of that. Even his button-up shirt was tucked in as he came out, and if you’ve ever been in the water with jeans on you know how hard that is. Leitha probably got some of the loudest cheers for his effort.
When it was my turn to take the plunge into the river, I was told the water would take my breath away. What took my breath away was looking down at the beauty of the river, the cliffs facing the opposite shore but it was the people who were there, who took the day to be there to support those participating.
The slide is awesome, like an old fashioned carnival ride, and when I hit that water it did take my breath away. However, it was a satisfying moment and I was grateful for Ashley and Gary and all of the others who donated on my behalf.
All-in-all it was a good day to be a part of the Hill Country. It was a good day to support the important work of the Hill Country Youth Ranch. It was a good day to be at Mo-Ranch. Most importantly, it was a good day for the community.
