FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Texas' Matt Coleman III (2) drives the ball around Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas. Coleman is the floor leader who has seen everything. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey bring playmaking and defense. Those three found a rhythm that propelled a five-game win streak late last season. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)