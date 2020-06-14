Our veteran population of 5,000 plus is an economic engine for Kerr County. Not counting seasonal veteran residents, benefit income of various types is an estimated $8.5 million income per month to the veteran population, which in turn spends said income for housing, groceries, school and property taxes, gas for the car, medical for the children, elderly assistance.
The county does little to no incentive, marketing, or revenue models for the veteran inflow of funds. Except the Veterans Service Office.
Income from benefits must be applied for by the veteran to a bureaucratic agency who have rules and regulations that choke a horse. Our VSO personnel are trained and certified within Texas Law to guide the veteran in successful awards. The veteran’s spouse and children share benefits, especially in end-of-life situations. All for a $8,500 monthly budget line item, at two salaries, and office space.
My math says the return is a good deal. In dollars and honoring the veteran by improving their lives. A win for the county.
Byron Warren, Kerrville
Commander, Kerrville Military
Order of the Purple Heart
