A reader’s comments to your paper disputed claims that the vote could be or was tampered with. I have no comment regarding the current dispute, but I have personal experience with how votes can be tainted.
I was a poll watcher in 1984 for the Mondale-Reagan election. A Bexar County Commissioner gave us a day of intensive training, stressing adherence to State voting laws. We were to be seated with the election officials at our assigned precincts to observe every step of the voting process. Each voter’s registration validity, affidavit signature-match with I.D., change of address had to be verified.
I was wearing a “Poll Watcher” badge. We were posted to precincts that were thought to be possibly problematic. I was received cordially, if not with enthusiasm. Our instructions were to never leave our post. When necessary to take a short break, all voting had to cease until our return.
I observed many irregularities. Signatures not being verified, questionable voting credentials allowed, caregivers demanding to be the only one to go into the voting booth with their charges...and anger when I insisted I had to accompany them to the voting booth to observe that the disabled person’s stated wish was properly tabulated.
At one point, a nattily-dressed man showed up, claiming to be from Gov. White’s office. He immediately told me to remove my poll watcher badge...said everyone knew it was “partisan”. I did not remove the badge. The man said anyone who came in and wanted to vote...even “someone from Houston” should be allowed to vote! I disputed that. He said I was going by State rules but he was going by Federal rules, which superseded the State’s! The precinct judge was confused about how to proceed.
We were told to contact a team of attorneys if we had any problems. Several were stationed throughout the city waiting to come to the aid of any poll watcher. I made the call. The attorney I spoke with said that man had visited many precincts and had caused a lot of uncertainty among the precinct judges. He said to try to keep the man there and he was on the way. The mystery man disappeared!
When all voting was over, I watched the tabulations from the voting machines marked on special sheets to be taken to the County Courthouse for counting. My instructions were to accompany the poll judge all the way to the courthouse and observe the handing off of the envelope.
I observed so many possible voting infractions that I subsequently wrote a 10 page letter to the Commissioner, outlining what I observed. And this was at a precinct with a poll watcher present! Most did not have anyone monitoring the voting. As President Reagan famously said, “Trust...but verify”!
Designated observers need to be close enough to see and compare signatures, speak with election judges and workers when something questionable occurs. All Americans deserve a voting process that is completely above-board and honestly administered.
Bonnie Devault, Kerrville
