Those of you who don’t want to ever wear a mask and don’t care about your neighbor whether it be an adult, child, someone who is compromised from cancer or some other illness — at the very least, you can choose to pick up groceries and not go into the stores where the rest of us don’t mind wearing masks.
Have yours curbside or at home! Then you will not be inconvenienced!
Your children will never know how much you worried more about your inconvenience than their health! Because you seem to not have done much research on COVID-19 or you would not be asking why the inconvenience of the mask.
Joanne Clifton, Kerrville
