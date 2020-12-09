AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho 73-48 on Wednesday.
Collier's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas' seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.
Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8%) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.
Ortiz finished with 15 points, Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10. Kyra Lambert, who was the only starter not in double figures. was one of three players with three 3-pointers. Collier grabbed her 500th career rebound in the second half.
Idaho (2-1) was led by Beyonce Bea with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Klinker also grabbed 11 rebounds and Sydney Gandy scored 11.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.