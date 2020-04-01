According to the latest information from the state health department, 3,266 people in Texas tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world, 41 had died and 42,992 had been tested.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 7,141, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 4,081. Since the start of the pandemic, 189,633 infections had been confirmed in the U.S. Worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 883,225, deaths numbered 44,156, and 185,377 people had recovered, according to the university.
Five Texas counties with the most confirmed infections
Harris County - 563
Dallas County - 549
Travis County - 206
Denton County - 191
Tarrant County 175
Confirmed infections in Kerr County and nearby counties
Bexar County - 168
Kendall County - 7
Medina County - 3
Uvalde County - 2
Blanco County - 1
Llano County - 3
Hays County - 24
Comal County - 11
Rent is due. But thousands of Texans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the first of the month, which means that for millions of Texans, the rent is due.
But much has changed since a month ago. Thousands of people have lost their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down businesses across the state. Many more have taken pay cuts. Now, renters who can’t pay and landlords who are losing rent money are both worried about how they’ll make ends meet.
Most evictions are halted across the state until at least April 20, thanks to a Texas Supreme Court order, but an eviction moratorium isn’t a cure-all. Tenants are still worried about racking up late fees in the meantime and having to back pay several months of rent when the state and city orders lift.
Landlords say they’re hurting, too. They have bills of their own to pay, which are jeopardized when people don’t pay rent on time. And both renters and landlords are waiting on help from the federal government.
Texans seeking abortions caught in legal tussle between providers and state officials
Potentially hundreds of Texans have had their reproductive health decisions cast into uncertainty as state officials attempt to ban abortion in order to shore up medical resources needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order March 22 barring any procedures that are not “immediately medically necessary.” Attorney General Ken Paxton subsequently declared that the order applies to any abortions not considered critical to protect the life or health of the parent, prompting a lawsuit from a group of abortion providers that's already landed before a federal appeals court.
The state can still enforce its ban, according to the latest ruling. That's left many Texans seeking an abortion in limbo about what to do next.
Harris County sticks with federal court agreement on bail, which conflicts with Abbott's executive order
Instead of following Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order about state bail practices, a lawyer for the 16 criminal court judges that preside over low-level offenses in Harris County said says judges will continue to comply with practices solidified in a federal court agreement. That will allow for the automatic release of most misdemeanor defendants without collecting bail payment.
Abbott’s order, issued Sunday, suspended much of the state’s bail laws and prohibited the release of people in jail accused or previously convicted of violent crimes from being released on these personal bonds.
A law professor overseeing the Harris County decree advised county officials this week that the federal court order supersedes the governor’s. And he also doubted the constitutionality of Abbott’s order.
Collin County judge scraps earlier order declaring all businesses essential
Collin County Judge Chris Hill has taken back his March 24 order declaring all businesses essential, hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott strictly defined such services statewide in a strategy many counties and cities had already adopted to slow the virus spread.
Hill’s March 24 order was criticized for not specifying what businesses qualified as essential, leaving it up to individual business owners, employees and customers to manage their social distancing.
Fort Bend's first county-supported COVID-19 testing site is now open, tests are free
The first county-supported COVID-19 testing site has opened in Fort Bend.
Tests are free, but only those who have been approved through an online screening tool and those who are at higher rise for COVID-19 will be tested.
Houston firefighters surprise boy after birthday cancelled over COVID-19
Jason “Pablo” Johnson was supposed to have his third birthday party Monday with friends and family. COVID-19’s grip on the globe meant that his mother had to get creative. Rochelle Johnson enlisted her neighbors’ help for a “birthday drive-by car parade” filled with well wishes, colorful signs and presents.
She tried, in vain, to get an official Houston Fire Department-sponsored visit, but the department initially declined due to social distancing guidelines. She called the closest station to her – HFD Station 71 at 15200 Space Center Boulevard – and pleaded with the firefighters on duty to take a short trip for the parade.
“They said if there are no calls they will surprise this little boy, and they did,” Johnson said. “They drove up with their sirens and my son got to see a real fire truck and not just on TV. My son was so happy. I cried tears of joy!"
