FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant looks on before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)