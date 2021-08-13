With the recent news of COVID-19 infections in the Kerr County jail, the sheriff’s office says it’s doing what it can to protect inmates and staff there.
“At present, our jail staff and leadership are following CDC guidelines and taking extra steps to help prevent the transmission of COVID,” reads a Friday statement from KCSO. “This includes regular temperature screenings, nightly disinfection of both common areas and inmate cells, broad access to cleaning and disinfecting supplies, increased handwashing and making every effort to accommodate social distancing. All inmates also have full access to COVID vaccination upon request. As with any facility that accepts members of the public, our population can and does change over time, which means that the jail is not isolated from possible COVID contacts.”
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the jail outbreak on Tuesday. That day, he said the jail will no longer accept inmates from other counties until the outbreak is contained. The courts had implemented remote hearings for inmates at the jail as a response to the outbreak.
“The safety and security of our jail and the inmates that we house is a top priority for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office,” reads the Friday statement. “In our March 2021 annual review, our facility was rated highly from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“We are working with local officials outside the sheriff’s office to protect both inmates and staff from COVID. The current cases are the first known COVID infections connected to the jail since this infection began spreading in the U.S. more than 18 months ago. Our jail staff has done an outstanding job during this pandemic, and we will continue our work to minimize the hazards of COVID to inmates and staff alike.”
