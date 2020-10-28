HARPER MEETS LA PRYOR THURSDAY IN THE PLAYOFFS
Harper finished the regular season 12-11 and will face La Pryor in a Bi-District Match-up Thursday, Oct. 29th in Leakey at 6 p.m.
Harper had a warm-up match Tuesday against Junction and won 3-1 in four sets.
Harper defeated Junction 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-12.
Rachel Perkins had 12 assists, two aces and seven digs.
Taylor Evans had 11 digs and Emily Seewald recorded seven digs and seven kills along with one block.
Talli Millican put up her usual numbers with 11 kills, three digs, three blocks, one ace and one assist.
Kamryn Baethge had 12 assists, nine digs and three aces while adding three kills.
