Sean Batura
For the first time in months, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly appeared in the weekly commissioners court meeting without wearing his face mask.
Kelly explained this was because there have been so few new coronavirus infections as of late. Kelly said he would file a request to have Kerr County exempted from the governor’s July 2 mask order imposed on counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.
“I don’t know what herd immunity looks like, but I think we’re getting closer,” Kelly said, after hearing a presentation from Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas.
Thomas told commissioners local COVID-19 infections have been declining since the end of July. The county hasn’t had more than 20 active infections since Aug. 14, according to Thomas, who expressed support for asking the governor for the exemption. There were well over 150 active cases at one time in Kerr County, he said.
“I think we’ve had a sustained reduction in cases,” Thomas said.
The other members of the commissioners court expressed agreement.
“We’re on the right path,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris.
One member of the public showed up to the courthouse to opine on the issue: Barbara Dewell, who said the face mask requirements have had a negative effect on businesses and on the psyches of local people.
“I think our numbers look great,” Dewell said. “I think the county’s done a wonderful job of trying to control things. I do think it’s time now to let our businesses get back to business.”
Since the commissioners’ Monday morning meeting, two new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total active cases to 10 and total infections since the pandemic began to 460. Another death also was reported since the meeting, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 10.
Two patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Monday afternoon.
