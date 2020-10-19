Gerald “Jerry” Juarez
September 1934 - October 2020
Gerald “Jerry” Juarez, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on October 18th, 2020. He was born in Kerrville to Santos and Benita Juarez on September 23rd, 1934. He married Santa on June 13th, 1956 in Kerrville.
He played basketball and baseball for Tivy High School where he graduated in 1954. He went on to play basketball at Schreiner College and joined the ROTC program. Jerry was an avid golfer in his younger days and was a pitcher for the original Kerrville Indians baseball team. He worked at Mooney aircraft and assisted with the introduction of Computerization of the company back in the 1960’s He eventually went to work as a Personnel Officer for the VA system at various stations across the U.S. and he retired with 36 years of service.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Santos “Cheto” Juarez; his sister Madeline Crumm; and his nieces Martha Vargas and Rosie Davila.
Jerry is survived by his wife Santa M Juarez; his daughter Jessica “Mitzi” Butsko; son Jerry “Jay” Juarez; sisters Annie Davila and Nadine Bill; nephews “Kiki” Davila, Freddy Davila, Martin Bill, David Bill, Michael Bill, and Oscar Bill Jr.; nieces Veronica Vasquez, Rebecca Flores, Gloria Bill, and Sylvia Juarez-Morriss; grandchildren Jason Butsko, Alexandra (Butsko) Mejia, and Daniel Butsko; and a much larger extended family.
Rosary will be 6pm Thursday October 22, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, TX, with no Graveside service at this time. Deacon Jimmy Bill will officiate the Rosary.
Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.
The Juarez family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Northeast Methodist Hospital’s ICU doctors and nurses for their kindness and care for our father, and compassion for our family.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
