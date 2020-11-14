A strong cold front will track across the Hill Country overnight tonight.
Temperatures remain in the 50's and 60's ahead of the cold front, but winds should switch to the northwest after midnight.
By daybreak temperatures should be in the 40's most areas with gusty north winds and a chill in the air.
Although a light shower is possible, most areas remain dry overnight.
Sunday should be windy and cooler with highs holding in the middle to upper 60's.
Sunny skies are expected throughout the day.
North-northeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast Sunday night.
Lows could end up close to the freezing mark Monday morning, especially across low lying areas.
