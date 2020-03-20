If you’re planning on making a shopping trip down to San Antonio or to other parts of Texas, you may want to reconsider because very little will be open. More than 20 stores have closed, including some of the largest retailers. Some of these closures apply to Kerrville as well. We will be updating. Here is a list of what’s open and closed in the San Antonio area:
OPEN
Costco Wholesale, normal operating hours
Trader Joes, two San Antonio locations, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Whole Foods, two San Antonio locations, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sprouts, two San Antonio locations, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Target, closing by 9 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops, regular hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cavender’s Boot City, Sunday noon-5, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Boot Barn
The Shops at La Cantera, noon-7 Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Sunday
North Star Mall, noon-7 Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Sunday
Rolling Oaks Mall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alamo Quarry Market
CLOSED
Ingram Park Mall
San Marcos Premium Outlets
Belk, through March 30
James Avery Jewelry
Apple Stores, through March 27
Ann Taylor, through March 28
Dick’s Sporting Goods, April 2
Coach, through March 27
Build-A-Bear, through April 2
Disney
DSW
Foot Locker, March 31
Hallmark, corporate-owned stores only
H&M, through April 2
IKEA
JCPenney, through April 2
J Crew, through March 28
Kohl’s
Lululemon, through March 27
Macy’s, through March 31
MAC Cosmetics
Nordstrom, through March 31
Pottery Barn, through April 2
Nike, through March 31
REI, through March 27
Sephora, through April 3
Sprint
T-Mobile
Ulta Beauty, through March 31
Victoria’s Secret, March 29
West Elm, through April 2
