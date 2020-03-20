3-19-20 River Hills Mall78179.JPG

If you’re planning on making a shopping trip down to San Antonio or to other parts of Texas, you may want to reconsider because very little will be open. More than 20 stores have closed, including some of the largest retailers. Some of these closures apply to Kerrville as well. We will be updating. Here is a list of what’s open and closed in the San Antonio area: 

 

OPEN 

Costco Wholesale, normal operating hours

Trader Joes, two San Antonio locations, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Whole Foods, two San Antonio locations,  8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Sprouts, two San Antonio locations, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Target, closing by 9 p.m. 

Bass Pro Shops, regular hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Cavender’s Boot City, Sunday noon-5, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Boot Barn

The Shops at La Cantera, noon-7 Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Sunday

North Star Mall, noon-7 Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Sunday

Rolling Oaks Mall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Alamo Quarry Market

CLOSED

 

Ingram Park Mall

San Marcos Premium Outlets

Belk, through March 30

James Avery Jewelry 

Apple Stores, through March 27

Ann Taylor, through March 28

Dick’s Sporting Goods, April 2

Coach, through March 27

Build-A-Bear, through April 2

Disney

DSW

Foot Locker, March 31

Hallmark, corporate-owned stores only

H&M, through April 2

IKEA

JCPenney, through April 2

J Crew, through March 28

Kohl’s

Lululemon, through March 27

Macy’s, through March 31

MAC Cosmetics

Nordstrom, through March 31

Pottery Barn, through April 2

Nike, through March 31

REI, through March 27

Sephora, through April 3

Sprint

T-Mobile

Ulta Beauty, through March 31

Victoria’s Secret, March 29

West Elm, through April 2

