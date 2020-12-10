The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center crept back to 24 people on Thursday — equally the hospital's previous high.
This comes on a day when 30 more people tested positive — marking the 28th consecutive day that 10 or more people have tested positive — and when Texas had an additional 12,000 new cases of the virus.
Texas reported 244 new deaths, but none of those were in Kerr County.
Peterson Regional Medical Center has maintained that it can handle the surge of COVID-19 patients in the 124-bed hospital, which includes 12 intensive care unit beds. However, the hospital has seen 10 or more COVID-19 patients everyday since Nov. 18 and the daily census of those patients has only been under 10 once since Nov. 2.
Since Dec. 4, 159 people have tested positive for the virus with a positivity rate of 23%. If that same number holds true from Wednesday's testing event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, there could be an additional 170 cases or more in the coming days.
