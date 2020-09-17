Stephanie Coates has been an athlete her entire life.
She’s high energy.
That energy level was on display as she rattled off a list of expectations to her junior varsity volleyball team at Tivy High School.
“Any questions?” she asks in a fast-paced cadence. When a girl raises her hand, Coates responds by saying: “Go.”
Hard work and long hours have been a hallmark of Coates’ 25-year career as a special education teacher and varsity volleyball coach at Tivy — a place she dearly loves.
Before June 22, there wasn’t much that was going to slow her down. Before that day, Coates was gearing up for getting her volleyball team ready for the upcoming season. But she was also highly cautious when it came to being exposed to the virus. As a diabetic, Coates said she was well aware of the potential for infection.
“I don’t know how I could have been more careful,” Coates said.
Then came the call that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I have no idea how I got it,” said Coates, who shared her comings and goings with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which was performing contact tracing on all patients at the time. For many of those who have gotten sick in Kerr County, community spread seems to be the No. 1 source of infection, but there’s cases where no one really knows how they got it.
For Coates, COVID-19 resulted in a hospital stay for not only herself, but for her husband. The couple had wildly varying conditions — seemingly a norm for coronavirus patients. Both were admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center in late June, as the virus started to spike in Kerr County and around Texas.
“June and July were very long for us,” she said.
Stephanie Coates, 48, spent eight days vomiting, running a fever as high as 104 degrees and suffering from fatigue. On her 10th day she lost her sense of smell. The vomiting was so severe that she was admitted to the hospital solely for dehydration.
“This was just very different,” Coates said of the virus. “It came on very quickly. You just had no control.”
The first sign of her husband’s illness was when he lost his sense of smell almost immediately. Her 51-year-old husband had more pronounced respiratory problems that required a longer hospitalization, but he also recovered more quickly.
More than two months after her initial infection, Coates is still walking slowly and still deals with severe leg pain and fatigue. It’s the fatigue that’s the worst, she said.
Her doctors said it could take her up to nine months to fully recover.
“That’s a long time,” said Coates. “I’m a busy girl.”
She said the leg pain can keep her up at night.
“I told my mom this is not like any other leg pain, this is like in your marrow,” Coates said.
Coates is what you might call a long hauler — a term that is becoming a norm in coronavirus recovery. The Texas Medical Center published a report that said even patients with mild cases of the disease can find themselves managing symptoms for weeks to months —damaging their quality of life and productivity.
“We’re discovering more and more subacute and chronic complications of the infection, so it’s not just like the flu, where you get it for a few days and then you’re over it,” said Richard Robbins, M.D., chairman of the department of medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report in July that showed that 35% of 292 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to experience symptoms — such as cough, fatigue and shortness of breath —up to three weeks after diagnosis, whereas 90% of influenza patients fully recover and regain functionality within two weeks of a positive test result.
For those who were hospitalized, the long-term effects are still being studied. A support group of COVID-19 survivors said their average recovery was about six weeks.
In a blog post published last week, National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins highlighted the challenges facing those long haulers, citing data from the support group.
“Of the 60 respondents who had recovered, the average time to recovery was 27 days,” Collins wrote. “The respondents who had not recovered had managed their symptoms for 40 days on average, with most dealing with health problems for five to seven weeks. The report shows that the chance of full recovery by Day 50 is less than 20%.”
Collins has written extensively in recent weeks about the long term effects of coronavirus, including those who may suffer from lung damage.
“Coronaviruses are a frequent cause of the common cold,” Collins wrote. “Most of us bounce back from colds without any lasting health effects. So, you might think that individuals who survive other infectious diseases caused by coronaviruses — including COVID-19
— would also return to normal relatively quickly. While that can be the case for some people, others who’ve survived even relatively mild COVID-19 are experiencing health challenges that may last for weeks or even months.”
Coates, however, is undeterred by her mission to coach and teach.
On Tuesday night, Tivy’s volleyball team was in its home opener, and Coates was in the thick of coaching not only the varsity, but she sat on the bench to help coach the junior varsity team. She was a non-stop whirlwind of activity from the start of the match until the finish of the varsity game at 8:30 p.m.
“I was a little tired today,” she said on Wednesday.
As for those who might dismiss the coronavirus, Coates has lived through it, and she said she won’t judge people for their opinions.
“I don’t judge people who feel that way,” said Coates, adding that everyone can have a different experience with the virus.
If she was still feeling the effects of COVID-10 on Tuesday night, Coates didn’t let it get to her. She paced the sideline for the entire match, shouting instructions to her players and providing feedback on missed plays. If anything, the match was a bit of much-needed medicine — a dose of adrenaline.
