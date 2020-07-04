Face covering? Why don’t we all just wear a plastic face shield instead of a mask? They protect your eyes as well as your nose and mouth. they keep you from touching your face. You can eat, talk, breathe, and anything else without taking it off. They protect you as well as those around you.
Ed Hamilton, Kerrville
