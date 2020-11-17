The city of Kerrville seated a new City Council on Tuesday evening with a promise of a final term, a thanking of supporters and a promise to work together after a contentious and long election process.
It was Mayor Bill Blackburn, who became a rare Kerrville Mayor to be re-elected in recent years, that told the audience at the new Arcadia Live event venue that this would be his final term as the city’s mayor.
“This is the last time I will be sworn in as mayor,” Blackburn said. “But I have learned the strength of our system and it has produced great results for this community.”
Blackburn joined Place 3 Councilwoman Judy Eychner, who won a second term, and new Place 4 Councilwoman Brenda Hughes to be sworn in by 216th District Judge Pat Patillo during a short special City Council meeting. The results of the Nov. 3 city election were accepted unanimously by the four members of the now former council before Hughes took her seat at Place 4.
“I want to thank the council and the staff for making me feel welcome, and I look forward to working with all of you and I can’t think of a better place to serve then the city that I love,” Hughes said after she took her seat on the stage.
Hughes was joined on the stage by her husband and restaurateur Buzzie — sans a cowboy hat — for the swearing-in. At the end of the swearing-in, Buzzie pinned a name badge on his wife signifying that she was now officially part of the City Council. The moment drew cheers from the audience — many of them Hughes supporters.
The election was one of the most unusual in the city’s recent history — thanks mostly to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for early May, the shutdown caused by the pandemic pushed the election to run concurrently with the Nov. 3 general election — garnering a huge turnout in races that often draw the attention of a small number of voters.
The length of the campaign season also meant an extension of fundraising and campaigning, but the pandemic also limited normal means of hosting forums and meet and greets for each of the candidates.
“This was a difficult campaign,” Eychner said. “It was different.”
There was also a significant measure of conciliation among the council members.
“I look forward to welcoming Brenda to the team, because we are a team,” said Eychner during her remarks to the audience. “I look forward to working with (Kim Clarkson), (Gary Cochrane) and Bill again. I also look forward to working with our outstanding staff. I can’t say enough good things about the staff we have.”
Blackburn’s reason for running again was focused on the city’s progress and assuring those in the audience that there is serious work to be done on the council, but he also relied on a recurring theme for him — kindness.
“Kerrville kindness is marked by thoughtfulness and going out of our way to help others,” Blackburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.