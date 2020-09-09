A 29-year-old Kerrville man who did prison time for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in 2008 is in the county jail on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
A KPD officer arrested John-Luke Alexander Flores today and accused him of dealing 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. At the time of his arrest, Flores was already out on bond after having been arrested July 23 by a sheriff’s deputy who'd accused him of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1.
Flores is in the county jail on a $25,000 bond on the July 23 drug case, and his bond hasn’t been set in the drug case opened today.
Flores, who has been jailed 11 times in Kerr County, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2011 stemming from the 2008 offense against the preschool-aged child. After he was sentenced to two years in prison by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams and placed on the sex offender rolls for life, he failed to abide by the registration requirements and was sentenced by Williams to three years in prison in 2016, records show.
Flores also has been convicted of misdemeanors: possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana in 2010 and 2011; and driving without a valid license twice in 2019, records show.
