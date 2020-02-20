While the front page Valentine’s Day story about a meeting that led to a long life together is touching and reassuring, let’s be clear: There is no “kismet,” nor are there coincidences, luck or fates.
Things happen according to the Grace, Bounty and Blessing of Almighty God. We are put here and together to remember that.
Jon Lusher, Kerrville
