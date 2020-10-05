Carolyn Ilene (Hudnut) Burns
September 1935 - October 2020
Carolyn Ilene (Hudnut) Burns, 85 of Kerrville passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Lansing, MI on September 23, 1935, to Kenneth Riley and Leona M. Hudnut. In 1953 she graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing, MI, and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Air Force. In 1957 she married Robert W. Rule, and from this marriage came three daughters, Robin, Renee and Roxanne. Carolyn and her daughters later returned to live in Lansing, where she was employed by the state of Michigan, Department of Social Services. In 1975 she married Charles W. Burns, a career U.S. Army Officer.
Carolyn always enjoyed traveling, and The U.S Army was pleased to accommodate her. Prior to accompanying her husband on an overseas assignment, Carolyn completed The Department of Defense Intelligence School in Washington D.C., the training of which she would later utilize to establish her employment career. In 1977 she and her husband made a diplomatic move to the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela utilizing this training. In 1980 Carolyn and her husband returned to the United States. Carolyn was employed by the U.S. Civil Service and began her career as a security specialist. She worked on an assignment to the U.S Air Force Intelligence, The Pentagon. In 1982 she and her husband transferred to the U.S. Army, Fort Hood, Killeen, TX and she became the Security Manager for the Major US Army Commands, until her retirement in 1999. She and her husband made a final move in 2002 to Kerrville, TX. At the age of 74, wanting to be useful again, she volunteered as a court appointed special advocate, HC CASA. HC CASA became the catalyst to launch a new career, ensuring that abused children had a loving, constant in their lives, so they didn’t slip through the cracks, of overloaded agencies and courts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Colonel (Ret.) Charles W. Burns; her parents, Kenneth and Leona Hudnut and her daughter, Robin Peacock.
She is survived by her daughters, Sgt. (Ret.) Renee A. Rule and Roxanne M. Gibson; son, Jason R. Burns; granddaughters, Sarah R. Warner and Roberta R. GlennonRule; grandson, Christopher (Amber) Rothery; brother, David (Gail) Hudnut; sister, Rosalie H Wright and five great grandchildren. Carolyn met death as she lived her life, with dignity, strength and grace.
A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 12PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, interment to follow at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg, Rd.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professional at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
