Icy roads are being observed across the Hill Country Friday morning.
Department of Transportation officials and the National Weather Service report that Interstate 10 is now 'impassable' due to ice accumulations on the roadway.
Drivers are reported to be stranded in this area.
In some cases, law enforcement officials are reporting vehicles stranded for over 12 hours.
A major accident has occurred along I-10 near Mile Marker 477 and has closed the westbound lanes of I-10.
Motorists can expect significant delays in this area.
The Texas Department of Transportation is also reporting a major accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 497 which is just west of the Goat Creek Cutoff exit north of Mountain Home.
The main lanes are closed and officials are asking the public to seek an alternate route.
Officials hope to have the area cleared by noon.
To keep up with the latest information, log on to the TxDOT website at
