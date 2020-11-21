The Angel Tree program — along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign — is one of the Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 Texas children will receive Christmas gifts this season, thanks to donors across the state.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Capt. David Swyers, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Kerrville. “With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, River Hills Mall, Belk, Gibson’s, Walmart and at local banks during the holidays.
The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who, without this program, might not receive a gift at Christmas.
Angels will be available through November and December.
Last year, more than 500 angels were available for adoption in Kerrville, and this year, the Salvation Army expects to have more than 650 local children and seniors enrolled in the program.
Gift distribution for those who pre-registered for the program will take place Dec. 18 at the Salvation Army Social Services office.
“A brand new way to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” Swyers said. “Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to the Salvation Army. You can search for the Salvation Army Kerrville at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
Swyers said volunteers also are needed through November and December to help manage local Angel Tree locations and work to sort and distribute items received.
For more information about adopting an angel, or to find out about current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at 820-315-5762 or visit the Kroc Center at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
