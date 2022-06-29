UPDATE: The fire was 300 acres and 25% contained as of 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Forest Service.

UPDATE: The fire was 200 acres and 20% contained as of 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Forest Service.

A brush fire west of Hunt is being dealt with by agencies including the Texas Forest Service, Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire, near Yellowstone Lane, was 15% contained as of 4:26 p.m., according to data from the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer. The fire size was listed at 150 acres.

