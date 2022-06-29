Agencies battle brush fire west of Hunt Sean Batura Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A blaze is shown in West Kerr County on Wednesday. Courtesy Hunt VFD A blaze is shown in West Kerr County on Wednesday. Courtesy Hunt VFD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: The fire was 300 acres and 25% contained as of 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Forest Service.UPDATE: The fire was 200 acres and 20% contained as of 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Forest Service.A brush fire west of Hunt is being dealt with by agencies including the Texas Forest Service, Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.The fire, near Yellowstone Lane, was 15% contained as of 4:26 p.m., according to data from the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer. The fire size was listed at 150 acres. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brush Fire Volunteer Fire Department Texas Forest Service Viewer Burr Oak West Forest Service Incident Hunt Agency × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Riverhill Living Summer 2022 Riverhill Living Summer 2022 Upcoming Events Jun 29 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jun 29, 2022 CDT Jun 29 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jun 29, 2022 CDT Jul 4 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Jul 4, 2022 CDT Jul 6 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jul 6, 2022 CDT Jul 6 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jul 6, 2022 CDT TRENDING NOW Plane crashes near airport KPD: 2 killed in Saturday plane crash Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for drunk driving deaths, injuries Group demonstrates downtown against Supreme Court decision Despite drought, Kerrville will have fireworks on 4th Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
