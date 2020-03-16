In a sobering speech Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said that schooling should be done from home whenever possible, and urged people to limit their contact in groups of less than 10 people.
This comes on the heels of the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath told school superintendents and state lawmakers on Sunday to expect long-term closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How that will play out here in the Hill Country is not exactly known, especially since school districts are out on spring break, but Kerrville Independent School District spokeswoman Lauren Jette said the district will make a decision about students returning to school on Thursday.
The Ingram, Comfort, Center Point and Harper school districts all have messages on their websites saying classes are expected to resume on March 23.
The TEA has an extensive list of school districts that have sent students home — many through the end of the month — or extended spring breaks. As of Saturday there were 314 districts closed in 108 Texas counties.
In a story by the Texas Tribune, which was briefed on the call, Morath suggested superintendents consider telling parents sooner rather than later that closures would stretch beyond a few weeks. The extended school closures would be a burden for low-income and working parents, who would more likely struggle to keep their children home for long periods of time.
The state has already said school districts with prolonged school closures due to coronavirus concerns may avoid financial penalties, as long as they can prove they are teaching students remotely. But not all school districts have the experience or resources needed to offer remote instruction, and many students lack access to consistent internet at home.
The University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for public school sports, issued a prohibition on practice during the suspension of sports activities through March 29.
