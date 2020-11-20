A 49-year-old Harper man with a history of shoplifting and spitting on police has been arrested in Fredericksburg.
The man, Raul Villegas Jr., was arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of possessing about 12.5 grams of heroin during a traffic stop in Gillespie County.
According to a social media post by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:52 p.m. Nov. 13, a deputy with that agency received a call about a vehicle traveling "all over the roadway" and heading northbound on Ranch Road 783 South. The deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle near Ranch Road 783 and Lange Road and learned the driver had a warrant out of Kerr County. The warrant stems from a recent indictment by a Kerr County grand jury on a charge of obstruction, Penal Code 36.06. The indictment has not yet been made public and details of the charge were not immediately available.
The social media post, which does not identify Villegas by name, indicates that about 12.5 grams of heroin and from 1-4 grams of hydrocodone were seized. Villegas was arrested, incarcerated in the Gillespie County Jail and the deputy recommended two felony drug charges.
According to jail records, Villegas was released Nov. 18 on bonds totaling about $45,000.
Villegas was convicted of two misdemeanor theft charges in 2009 for shoplifting merchandise at Walmart valued $50-$500. He also was convicted of felony harassment of a public servant that year — he spit on a KPD officer who was trying to arrest him for public intoxication — and consequently was sentenced to two years in prison with 138 days of jail credit. He was released early on parole, records show.
