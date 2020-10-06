As Ingram government officials work on adopting a code of ethics for city councilmembers, questions have been raised by some residents about whether Councilwoman Shirley Trees violated the law when she voted for increasing the pay and benefits of her son-in-law, Chief of Police Byron Griffin, in recent years. For example, she was among council members who voted in September to give city employees 2.5% salary increases in the budget year beginning Oct. 1
Among the residents seeking answers is Harold Wunsch, who sent a letter to the editor to The Kerrville Daily Times.
“The Mayor of Ingram, via the City Attorney, needs to clarify the law on nepotism,” wrote Wunsch. “The Police Chief, Byron Griffin, is the son-in-law of city council woman, Shirley Trees. I for one do not not know if there is a violation. We all want to take care of our families, but should the citizens of Ingram be burdened with the responsibility of taking monetary care of a public employee and ignore what a good government can do for its citizens and businesses?”
According to legal guidance provided by the Texas Municipal League, if a city employee has been continuously employed by the city for a certain period of time, an employee may remain employed by the city if a close relative is elected to city council. Ingram City Administrator Mark Bosma said he hired Griffin before Trees was elected.
“This was previously addressed in the past with the city attorney,” Bosma said in a Sept. 30 email.
Another guidance document published by the Texas Municipal League states that although a public official who is a relative of an employee, including by marriage, generally may not participate in any deliberation or voting on the employee’s status or compensation, nepotism laws do not prevent the official “from voting on a class or category of employees.”
“For example, an official may participate in a decision to give all employees a cost-of-living raise even though an official’s close relative is an employee,” states “Texas Nepotism Laws Made Easy,” published by the Texas Municipal League in 2016.
According to the document, general-law cities, which is what Ingram is, are allowed to adopt more restrictive nepotism limitations. But the council ethics policy under review, as it appeared in the Sept. 15 city council agenda packet, makes no mention of nepotism. The draft policy instead focuses on decorum during council meetings and includes provisions such as prohibiting council members from lobbying other council members outside meetings.
The draft policy, among other matters, also contains a lengthy section on how council members should interact with the news media.
The policy is up for discussion and possible action during the council’s meeting set for 6 p.m. today at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
Other items on the agenda include:
A proclamation declaring October 2020 as “Hill Country Night Sky Month.”
Possible discussion of the city’s wastewater improvements address list.
Possible discussion of the recently approved budget.
Possible discussion and action regarding city park playground equipment.
Possible acceptance of a vehicle from the 198th District Attorney’s Office.
Posible adoption of an ordinance revising the fee schedule for wastewater services.
Police Department statistics report.
Closed, executive session discussion regarding pending litigation in the case of City of Ingram v. Mark Hensley, et. al., and easements required in Phase III of the wastewater system construction project.
COMMON QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS CONCERNING NEPOTISM IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
From "Texas Nepotism Laws Made Easy," published by the Texas Municipal League
What actions must a public official take if he or she has a nepotism conflict?
If a governing body member has a nepotism conflict, neither the governing body nor its members may employ or contract with a close relative of that member, unless there is a specific statutory exception allowing such an action. Similarly, if a city manager or other officer who has final hiring authority has a nepotism conflict, the governing body may not appoint or vote for the individual who is the close relative of that city officer unless there is a specific statutory, or possibly a city charter exception that allows such an action.17 State law does not require any specific procedural steps or documentation of a nepotism conflict. Do the nepotism laws apply to cities with a population of less than 200? No. The nepotism statute does not apply to cities with fewer than 200 people.
However, a city may adopt local prohibitions in its home-rule charter, ethics ordinances or personnel policies that would prevent hiring a close relative.
May a close relative be appointed to an unpaid position?
Yes. The nepotism laws apply to paid positions only. A paid position is one that is directly or indirectly compensated from public funds or fees. If the individual holding the position is merely reimbursed for actual expenses, it is not a paid position.
May other members of a governing body vote to hire a person who is a close relative of a public official if the official with the nepotism conflict abstains from deliberating and/or voting?
No. Other members of the governing body may not vote to hire a person who is a close relative of a public official. The abstention of a public official with the nepotism conflict does not relieve the remaining members from the prohibition against hiring a close relative of another public official.
Who is considered the hiring authority for purposes of potential nepotism violations?
For nepotism purposes, the hiring authority is the individual or entity that may exercise control over the hiring decision.
If the governing body is the hiring authority, then nepotism limitations would apply to close relatives of any of the members of the governing body. If an employee, such as the city manager, possesses the hiring authority, then the members of the governing body may not hire persons who are close relatives of that employee.
“...the attorney general has concluded that the nepotism statutes did not preclude a city from hiring a relative of a city council member where the city charter provided that the city manager was the final hiring authority and the council members reserved no authority to participate in the hiring decision.”
If a city has a city administrator but has never adopted a city manager form of government, may the city administrator hire close relatives of city council members?
No. If a city has a city administrator, but has never adopted a city manager form of government, the city administrator will generally be unable to hire close relatives of city council members. In an attorney general opinion, the attorney general’s office stated the “applicability of the nepotism law depends on whether an officer may exercise control over hiring decisions.” Since the city council usually exercises control over the hiring decision by a city administrator, the nepotism statute would usually not prevent the city administrator from hiring his or her close relatives.
Do the nepotism laws prohibit a person from running for a governing body if the candidate has a close relative who is currently a public employee?
No. The nepotism laws do not prohibit a person from running for a governing body if thecandidate has a close relative who is currently an employee of the local entity. Nonetheless, thenepotism law may force the employee to resign if the candidate is elected, depending on howlong the employee has worked in his or her present job, as discussed in question
May an employee continue employment if a close relative of the employee is elected or appointed to the governing body?
An employee of a local entity may continue employment if the employee has been continuously employed for a sufficient time period immediately prior to the appointment or election of the close relative.34 If the employee’s close relative was appointed to the governing body, the employee must have been continuously employed by the local entity for at least 30 days prior to the appointment in order to retain his or her job. If the employee’s close relative was elected to a non-county local governing body, the employee must have been continuously employed by the local governing body for at least six months before the member assumed office.
If the employee’s close relative was elected to a state or county office, the employee must have been continuously employed by that state or county office for at least one year before the public official assumed office.
What is considered “prior continuous employment” for purposes of the nepotism law?
Prior continuous employment for purposes of the nepotism law is considered to be immediately prior and uninterrupted employment.
Additionally, in counting back the required time period, 30 days, six months or one year, the critical date is the date the public official assumes office (sworn in and qualified to serve).
In an attorney general opinion, the attorney general concluded that a teacher who retired from a full-time, certified teacher position had broken her employment with the school district and did not qualify for the prior continuous employment
exception to the anti-nepotism statute.
May an employee continue employment if he or she marries a close relative of a member of the governing body?
An employee of a local entity who marries the close relative of an elected member of the governing body must resign if the employee was not continuously employed for the relevant time period (30 days, six months or one year, as appropriate) before the member assumed office.
May an employee receive a pay raise or promotion in the future if the employee kept his or her job under the prior continuous employment exception?
Yes. An employee of a local entity is eligible to receive pay raises and promotions after being permitted to keep his or her job under the prior continuous employment exception.
The public official who is a relative of the employee generally may not participate in any deliberation or voting on the employee’s status or compensation.
Nonetheless, the nepotism laws would not prevent an official from voting on a class or category of employees. For example, an official may participate in a decision to give all employees a cost-of-living raise even though an official’s close relative is an employee.
May a general-law city (Type A, Type B or Type C city) provide further and more restrictive nepotism limitations?
Arguably, a general-law city may pass a more restrictive nepotism limitation provided such an ordinance did not conflict with state law and the authority to do so was fairly implied from some other power of the general law city. No court or attorney general opinion has discussed this question.
May a person be charged with a crime if he or she violates the nepotism laws?
Yes. An official who violates the nepotism laws commits official misconduct and a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine of not less than $100 or more than $1000.
Must a public official be removed from office if he or she has violated the nepotism laws?
Yes. An official must be removed immediately from office if he or she is convicted of violating
the nepotism laws and the conviction becomes final.57
State law provides “the removal from the position shall be made immediately and summarily by the original appointing authority” when a criminal conviction becomes final. If the official is not removed within 30 days after the conviction becomes final, a proceeding by the local prosecutor may be brought to remove the official.
*Ingram is a general-law city
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.