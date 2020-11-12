FILE - Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard signals to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Texas Tech is technically still the reigning national runner-up since there was no NCAA Tournament played last season. The Red Raiders were on the floor warming up for their Big 12 tournament opener last March when the season suddenly stopped because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)