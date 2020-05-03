Texas recorded an additional 1,000 people testing positive for COVID-19, the virus caused by the novel coronavirus. Since Thursday, more than 4,000 people have tested positive for the virus, which also killed more than 130 people in the same stretch.
While Kerr County is down to one active case, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county has had five people test positive.
However, in neighboring Gillespie County they had two additional cases last week, and in Mason County there are now 24 cases and 100 pending results, according to the Fredericksburg Standard newspaper.
On Saturday, more than 100 people were screened for COVID-19 at the Kroc Center in Kerrville by the Texas National Guard, which will return on May 8 for more screenings at a site to be determined.
One bit of good news is the number of those hospitalized fell across the state to about 1,500 people.
