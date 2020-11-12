In the Nov. 5 edition the Editorial Board favored us once again with their theory that the office of sheriff ought to be filled in a non-partisan way, which presumably means without regard to political affiliation.
This theory flies in the face of common sense, law and experience.
Politics is the process we use to decide, as a community, which set of ideas and programs we think is the best to pursue in the future. Elections record and ratify those decisions. If political affiliation is irrelevant, why hold an election at all? In the view espoused by the Board, technical qualifications must be paramount. Elections are a lousy way to fill those positions. Common sense suggests that if an election is required to fill a position, political views are primary and the competition is by definition partisan.
Texas law requires partisanship. Candidates for elective office must be nominated by a political party. This requirement is linked to the taxpayer financial support for the Republican and Democrat parties for primaries.
No one who has lived in or near cities or large towns thinks that local government is a non-partisan activity. Even here in Kerr County, non-partisanship is an illusion fostered by the fact that the community is so wedded to the Republican party that the Democrats don’t even bother to try.
I look forward to seeing the Board launching their campaign to change state law! Or maybe they need to invite a few contrary voices into their echo chamber.
Warren Funk, Hunt
