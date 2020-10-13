Peterson Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of active cases hovers around 50 in Kerr County.
Peterson Health said it tested 104 people since Friday for COVID-19 symptoms. There are three people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The last time Peterson didn't have a COVID-19 patient admitted was Sept. 15.
The number of confirmed cases through Peterson now stands at 589 people. Peterson, however, has still not counted the 142 people that the Texas Department of State Health Services undercounted from earlier this summer.
It remains unclear on how many people have actually had the virus in Kerr County. The state reported that 651 people had tested positive for the virus. However, it does not appear that the state is counting a bulk of Peterson Regional Medical Center's rapid-result antigen testing.
The Kerrville Daily Times estimates the number is between 731 and about 800.
In October, Peterson has reported 52 cases, while the state has reported 59. The death toll remains at 13.
Across the state, there were 5,210 new cases reported with 64 new deaths. It was just the second time since the end of August, Texas had more than 5,000 cases — and the first time this month.
