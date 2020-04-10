The city of Boerne has released the name of the man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the arm during a gun battle near Comfort.
The man, identified as 50-year-old Park Nathan Palmore, underwent surgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center for wounds sustained during the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers on Thursday, the city said in a press release.
The three officers involved in the shooting also were identified: Boerne police officers Paul Bilotta, a 14-year veteran, and James Schmidt, a five-year veteran; and Kendall County sheriff’s deputy Rollin Senger, a seven-year veteran. Senger was reportedly treated Thursday for a gunshot wound to the arm.
According to the city, Palmore is charged with one count of attempted capital murder of a public servant, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a civilian.
The shooting happened after Boerne police officers were responding to a report of a disturbance with a gun at 9:32 a.m. Police said a man was threatening another man with a gun and as officers arrived, Palmore reportedly drove past the officers and continued to flee. Officers pursued him onto westbound Interstate 10, and as he was approaching Comfort, Palmore reportedly pulled off to the side of the road and engaged police and deputies with a shotgun, firing several rounds; this is when Senger was said to have been shot in the arm.
Deputies and police returned fire, striking Palmore several times, according to officials, and he was taken by helicopter to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
An eyewitness called The Kerrville Daily Times and said she saw the incident unfold about 9:45 a.m., and thought it was a blown tire from one of the big-rig trucks that pass along I-10 daily through Comfort.
However, she said that it became clear it was more serious when police arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with a suspect in a white pickup. The woman said she heard 5-7 shots, and then the shooting picked before she saw the suspect slump in his vehicle.
The witness, who asked not to be named for fear of safety, works adjacent the freeway. She said that a helicopter landed near the scene and one person was taken away in the helicopter.
Kerr County sheriff’s deputies assisted in traffic control after the shootout.
