Even though Tuesday was the first official day of Autumn, weather conditions will feel more like summer the next few days.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. Low clouds redevelop towards daybreak and patchy fog may also develop.
Low temperatures should be cooler with readings in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Winds remain out of the north at less than 10 mph.
Overcast skies start the day off Thursday. Skies become mostly sunny by noon. High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's. North winds become northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Clear skies are expected Thursday night with low temperatures falling into the upper 50's. Calm winds prevail.
Friday looks sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees.
