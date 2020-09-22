A San Antonio woman who police reported giving multiple chances to disclose hidden marijuana was jailed following an indictment on the charge of hiding the drug from officers.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Jeanna Monique Thomas on Sept. 13 on a warrant issued due to the indictment, which accuses her of hiding marijuana from police on Feb. 11. The charge was enhanced from a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail to one carrying a 10-year maximum prison sentence, due to a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation in 2006 in Bexar County.
Thomas’ charge stems from an incident on the evening of Feb. 11, when a KPD officer reported seeing her speeding on Sidney Baker Street in a Toyota Corolla that reportedly had a defective rear stop lamp.
The officer, Tyler Cottonware, made contact with Thomas after he pulled her over and she gave him a Texas ID Card and an expired vehicle insurance card, according to his affidavit. The officer discovered she hadn’t had a valid driver’s license since 2012, and had been convicted of driving without a valid license before.
Cottonware then arrested Thomas on suspicion of driving without a valid license and, while cuffing her, smelled marijuana, according to his affidavit. Cottonware asked her if she had any marijuana on her person, to which she allegedly replied, “No, I don’t even smoke marijuana,” according to the affidavit. As he put her in the back of his patrol vehicle, Cottonware reportedly asked her again, and she again allegedly said no.
Before Thomas was strip searched at the county jail, a corrections officer — Officer Johnson — reportedly asked again whether she had marijuana on her person, and again Thomas reportedly said no. As she was being searched, “Thomas attempted to hide a sandwich baggie containing a green leafy substance in the jail uniform pile,” states Cottonware’s affidavit. Officer Johnson seized the baggie, gave it to Cottonware and he determined it weighed less than 2 ounces, according to his affidavit. As Cottonware questioned Thomas in a holding cell after she waived her Miranda rights, she allegedly said she got the marijuana in San Antonio, and said she hid the drug because she didn’t want to get in trouble, according to the affidavit.
“Due to the fact I gave Thomas multiple opportunities to inform me of the marijuana which was in her pants, Officer Johnson giving thomas the opportunity to come forward about the marijuana in her pants, Thomas trying to conceal the marijuana from Officer Johnson during the strip search, and Thomas admitting to tampering with physical evidence during the course of the traffic stop; I charged her with Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of marijuana < 2oz,” states Cottonware’s affidavit.
Thomas, born in 1987, was released from the county jail on Feb. 12, and after her Sept. 13 re-arrest, was released on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
Other than the February incident, it doesn’t appear that Thomas has been accused of crime in Kerr County.
