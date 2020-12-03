The Texas Department of State Health Services reported at least two coronavirus deaths for Kerr County on Thursday afternoon — adding the overall count of 37.
In a spread sheet released on Thursday, the DSHS noted deaths on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 — deaths that don't necessarily correlate with the reporting by Peterson Health. The DSHS report also doesn't acknowledge the three deaths at Peterson Regional Medical Center in the first three days of this month.
Of Kerr County's deaths 18 have happened outside of the county — presumably in San Antonio-area hospitals or acute care centers — while nine have occurred at Peterson Regional Medical Center. There have been 10 deaths at Kerrville nursing homes, which is monitored by the state's Health and Human Services Office.
Neither Kerr County or Peterson Health has recognized the nursing home deaths in their reporting.
The discrepancy is often based on the time it takes to process the death certificates, which can take at least 10 days or longer to be posted by DSHS.
On Thursday, Texas reported more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases with 244 deaths. The state has now lost 22,000 people to COVID-19 — the majority of those deaths are people over the age of 65.
There are now 9,151 people hospitalized with the virus in Texas hospitals.
