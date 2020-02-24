KERRVILLE — Services for Dr. John Robert Nunn, age 94, of Kerrville, who passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, in a local care center will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Schreiner Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, officiated by the Rev. David Evans. A reception will follow at Ryan Hall.
Committal services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bandera Cemetery in Bandera, Texas. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
