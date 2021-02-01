High pressure remains anchored across Texas through Tuesday.
Dry weather is in the forecast for the Hill Country and most of the Lone Star State through Wednesday.
SEASONABLY COOL MONDAY
High clouds may float across the region during the day.
Clouds will move from west to east throughout the day favoring the western half of the state.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60's.
North-northeast winds average 5 to 15 mph during the day.
FREEZE FOR MOST AREAS OVERNIGHT
Fair skies and light winds should allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30's across most of the Hill Country with 20's expected across low lying areas.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHTLY BREEZY TUESDAY
Mostly sunny skies are on tap Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60's.
Winds become south at 10 to 20 mph creating a breezy atmosphere at times.
Low humidity values could create elevated fire dangers during the midday and afternoon hours.
NOT AS COLD TUESDAY NIGHT
High clouds are possible Tuesday night.
South winds will keep temperatures around 40 degrees for an overnight low.
South winds decrease to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
SPRING WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY
A few clouds in the morning give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 70's.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph and gusty during the afternoon.
Despite higher humidity, elevated fire dangers are possible due to stronger wind speeds and the ongoing drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.