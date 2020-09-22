A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of possessing from 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana and less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC.
After Adin Ryan Skeen’s arrest by a sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 19, he was released the same day on a promise to pay $10,000 if he doesn’t appear in court, according to jail records.
Skeen's been arrested once before in Kerr County; last year, when he was accused of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a handgun. Even if a person has a concealed carry license, it is illegal in Texas to carry a firearm while committing another crime, although it’s not clear whether Skeen had a CHL at that time.
Skeen was convicted of the two misdemeanors in February, fined $500 and ordered to pay about $620 in court costs, according to county records.
