Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that Texans should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people many religious organizations have had to cancel scheduled events or redirect people to alternative online services.
The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden has canceled it’s 2020 Easter celebration, planned for Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12, and all other community sanction events in the park until further notice due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The park, located at 520 Benson Drive in Kerrville, will remain open from 7 a.m. until midnight, but the The Coming King Foundation recommends that guests visit the park in small groups to practice social distancing as encouraged by public health officials. However, park restrooms and the office will be closed, the prayer rock markers will be removed, water baptisms will no longer be performed by TCKF tour guide chaplains and garden tours by chaplains are no longer being scheduled.Office staff will work from home and can be contacted during regular business hours by phone at 830 928-7774 or by email at office@thecomingkingfoundation.org
Many other church services in the area will be impacted. It is encouraged to readers to reach out to the church they most often frequent to be sure if services are continuing, canceled or available online. Below are some services’ plans that we know of now, however, some we were unable to hear back from by press time on March 20.
Saint Michael and All Angels Angelican Church of Kerrville will regular services until March 22 and then go online.
The Sanctuary of Kerrville will not have services for the next two Sundays.
First Baptist Church will hold livestream services on their website: fbckerrivlle.com.
Southern Oaks Baptist will temporarily suspend Sunday and Wednesday services, but will continue to post content and weekly sermons to their social media pages and website.
Sunrise Baptist has canceled bible study and other small meetings but as of now still will have services on Sunday.
Trinity Baptist Church will hold services online: www.tbck.org.
Kerrville Bible Church will not have in-person service. All activities for next week are canceled. They will live stream Sunday service on their website at 10:30: www.kerrvillebiblechurch.org
Notre Dame Catholic Church has canceled services, but will have live stream services on their Facebook page.
Kerrville Church of Christ will not have services for the next two weeks.
First Christian Church will live stream from their Facebook page.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not have in-person worship, but this Sunday they will livestream at 10 a.m. from their Youtube channel: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Kerrville. Wednesday Lent services and are recorded and posted to the page as well. You can find more information and updates at www.stpeterskerrville.com or their Facebook page.
Holy Cross Lutheran will continue services but at the moment they are deciding if they will break up into smaller groups.
Hosanna Lutheran Church Kerrville services will be live streamed from website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Wednesday lent services will also be live streamed at 6 p.m. until lent is over.
Zion Lutheran has canceled services for the next two Sudays. They will be making the decision on a week by week basis. Services are online on the website — zionkerrville.org — or their Facebook page.
According to First United Methodist Church’s website - kfumc.org - all programs, groups, worship services and gatherings were closed as of Thursday. At 10 a.m. on Sunday they will livestream traditional worship service. It can be watched live or viewed anytime after that. Check out the website or watch for email invitations with the link for that service. They will also be putting out a contemporary podcast Sunday morning with Spencer Thomas and David Payne with a message and encouragement.
St. Paul’s United Methodist is cancelling all group activities at the church through the end of March. Worship service will continue to be livestreamed every Sunday, and they will offer a Daily Devotional as well as an online Gratitude Journal — www.spumctx.org
Calvary Chapel will online at cchillcountry.org/ or Facebook Calvary Chapel Hill Country.
Grace Bible Chapel will have regular services until further notice
South Church Kerrville will have regular services until further notice.
Impact Christian Fellowship has canceled all in-person services and programs. Livestream will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on their website, impactkerr.com, and on their facebook page: Impact Christian Fellowship
Salvation Army will do services online on their Facebook page: Kerrville Kroc.
