Like many of the other candidates for sheriff this election season, Eli Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.
But unlike many of them, he started out in law enforcement later in life.
By the time he was in his mid-30s, in 1997, Garcia had been working in the private sector for 15 years. That year, his wife, Lupe, got a job at Security State Bank. Garcia had talked to her about starting a second career, but she wasn’t wild about him going into law enforcement. Too dangerous for a father with a large family to support. But when she came home from her first day on the job at the bank, she told her husband that she had spent part of the day signing forms outlining her responsibilities in the event she became a hostage in a bank robbery.
“I guess it really doesn’t matter what you do in life — there’s always the potential for danger,” was the gist of what she said to her husband that September night in 1997, he indicated.
And then, Garcia said, she gave him her blessing to follow his dream, although they both knew it was a dangerous one. Garcia took a lesser position at H-E-B, went to work as a dispatcher at the Kerrville Police Department, and more than 20 years later found himself donning gear of a SWAT team member.
In November, Garcia was on the SWAT team that searched the interior of the Rio 10 Theater for a man who had just shot a woman at Wal-Mart. The man, who’d worked at the theater for four years, knew all the nooks and crannies of the place, and was armed. Before clearing the theater, where it was eventually discovered that the shooter had killed himself, Garcia served as the hostage negotiator for that same incident. It’s an example of the many hats he’s worn in law enforcement.
Since serving as a dispatcher from 1997 to 2001, other roles Garcia’s had at the sheriff’s office include corrections officer patrol deputy, warrants deputy, court security, extradition officer, criminal investigator, public information officer, training sergeant, Crimestoppers coordinator, crime prevention coordinator, citizens sheriff’s academy coordinator, and hostage negotiator.
As to why Garcia is seeking about the only job he hasn’t already had at the sheriff’s office, he said it’s about morale. Most of the people at the agency have known only one sheriff — Rusty Hierholzer, who along with his longtime chief deputy, Clay Barton, “have done an excellent job for our agency,” Garcia said. With Barton and Hierholzer planning to retire, people at the sheriff’s office are troubled — Garcia among them.
“I’m concerned about the future of the management and leadership at the sheriff’s office, and it’s the primary reason I ran,” Garcia said.
Garcia said he’s proud of his 32 years of management experience in the private sector. He owns a photography business and has been a wedding photography for about 20 years. Garcia retired from H-E-B in 2017 with 35 years, and said he wants to implement many of the tools he learned there. He’s already been able to do some of it at the sheriff’s office, but if he was elected sheriff, he could do more, such as implement a three-part officer wellness program. The program would seek to maximize education and training; physical and mental wellness; and spiritual and quality of life, he said. He also would implement a mandatory physical fitness program. He said he’s seen these sorts of programs work in the private sector.
“I felt like I was part of a family and a team in the private sector — that’s a beautiful feeling, and that’s the kind of atmosphere I’m trying to create.”
His wife and all five of his children worked at H-E-B at one time or another, Garcia said. He’s lived in Kerrville for 43 years and graduated Tivy High School in 1980.
Garcia, no stranger to hard work, said he knows the job of sheriff is very difficult and time-consuming.
“I’m hungry for the position,” Garcia said.
