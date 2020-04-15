A fourth person from Kerr County has tested positive for coronavirus, Peterson Health announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The person was exposed to the COVID-19 virus during a period of travel and had been self isolating in anticipation of becoming symptomatic. Peterson does not say if that person is currently being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center or at home.
The person went to confirm their suspicions about exposure by getting tested at the mobile clinic Peterson Health operates at Hill Country Youth Events Center. From there the screening samples were sent to a lab, where they were confirmed positive.
“We will need the community’s full support and cooperation as the situation grows," Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. "We are committed to keeping our healthcare partners and public informed of Kerr County COVID-19 activity and to keeping our community and employees safe and well at all times. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of continuing, if not elevating, our standard precautions, as recommended by the CDC and TDSHS."
A third person, who is asymptomatic, was announced Kerr County officials on Tuesday. Two other patients have recovered from the virus.
