No one in Mountain Home and central Harper was without power as of Tuesday late afternoon, according to an outage map on the website of the Central Texas Electric Co-op, which serves the area.
On Friday, more than 1,500 people were without power in those areas, according to the CTEC outage map. Some people had been without electricity — and the water from pumps powered by it — for more than two weeks. CTEC restored more than 1,200 connections on Sunday and 550 on Monday in its service area, according to a CTEC press release issued Tuesday. About 736 CTEC customers were without power as of Tuesday morning, according to the release.
Areas restored Monday included:
Mountain Home.
Garvin Store.
Lower Crabapple and Hwy 965.
Areas around Willow City.
Interstate 10 and Texas Highway 479 west.
Wendel Road north of Harper.
Texas Highway 87 and Old Mason Road.
Schattenbaum Drive.
CTEC crews were focusing Tuesday on damage to the following areas, according to the release:
Cherry Mountain Loop, Rocky Creek, Hilltop and Pecan Creek areas.
Taps west of Mountain Home and south of Hwy 41 on Hwy 83.
Old Harper Road and Manor Road.
Cave Creek and Texas Highway 1323 near Willow City.
Gyp Mine Road – North Texas Highway 87 Fredericksburg.
North Texas Highway 965 south of Enchanted Rock.
North portion of Lower Crabapple.
Taps along Texas Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Harper. This area has major damage to poles and wire.
“We have 76 crews working on the CTEC system,” reads the Tuesday release.
It noted the sunny skies and good weather forecast would help expedite repairs.
“We want to thank all the encouragement, notes and food that we are receiving,” reads the release. “The area we are working now from Mountain Home to Enchanted Rock sustained the most damage from heavy ice and will take the most effort to repair. Because of the amount of damage and repair required, we are not able to give a time when certain areas are restored. We wish we could provide that level of detail on repairs. The crews remain focused on getting the system back up and getting power to everyone.”
