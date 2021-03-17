Gabby Watts scores one run; Tivy falls to Buda Johnson Tuesday night
The Tivy Lady Antlers scored quickly Tuesday evening, jumping to a 1-0 lead.
Buda Johnson responded with five runs in the top of the second inning, including a 3-run homer, to defeat Tivy, 12-1.
The Lady Antlers had seven total hits, but left seven batters stranded on base during the game.
Jordyn Joy and Gabby Watts went 2-for-3 from the plate for Tivy.
Watts was the only runner to score a run, thanks to a ground out by Hannah Delgado, which sent Watts across home plate.
Buda Johnson played a clean game committing no errors during the game.
Tivy had two errors which allowed runners to get on base during the second inning and fifth inning.
Amelia Balser pitched another complete game throwing 61 strikes over the course of 128 pitches.
Balser struck out four batters.
“Something is not clicking offensively, “Tivy coach Megan Aragones said. “We just didn’t get timely production of hits.”
Aragones was pleased that her team did not commit as many errors.
“In the previous games, we had a lot of errors,” Aragones added. “We did a better job against Johnson, which is a positive.”
In their last game against Seguin, Tivy had six errors and they were able to lower that against Johnson.
The loss to Johnson dropped to Tivy to an overall record of 5-9.
Cary Burgess
