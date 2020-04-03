H-E-B announced Friday afternoon that it was going to encourage its employees to wear masks and gloves in a way of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes just hours after the Centers for Disease Control recommended that all Americans consider wearing a protective mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we’ve implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and communities,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously.”
H-E-B employees in stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, which H-E-B will provide starting Saturday. Gloves have already been provided for use, and customers are required to wear them when handling bulk food items at Kerrville’s Main Street store.
H-E-B also outlined other procedures that have been implemented to stop the spread, including: .
A dedicated leader in every store, the COVID Action Manager, who is trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed.
Installing plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, metered entry into stores, adopted crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, and placed floor decals to help identify proper social distance.
Deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and utilize contactless home delivery to limit direct interaction.
Requiring employees to stay home if they feel ill.
