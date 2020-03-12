Tom was born February 1, 1931, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to Mervin and Anabel Haines. He grew up working in the family lumber yard and milling company in Ellwood City and attended the New York Military Institute at Cornwell on the Hudson, New York.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a flight engineer. He received his honorable discharge in 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Caroline, of Fredericksburg; children, Ronald of Ingram, Richard (Susan) of Kingsbury and Robin of Katy; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Our greatest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Vinas, the physicians of Austin Heart and the staff and physicians of Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
