There have been 24 coronavirus cases in Harris County, according to official numbers, and at least half the patients contracted the disease during out-of-county travels.
The county's health department has provided the following information to the public on its website:
Harris County COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
|Sex
|Location
|Age Range
|Status
|Female
|NW
|60-70
|Recovered (travel-related)
|Male
|NW
|60-70
|Recovered (travel-related)
|Male
|NW
|60-70
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Female
|NW
|60-70
|Recovered (travel-related)
|Female
|SW
|20-30
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Male
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Female
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Male
|NW
|50-60
|Confirmed (pending investigation)
|Male
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (pending investigation)
|Female
|SE
|40-50
|Confirmed (pending investigation)
|Male
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (pending investigation)
|Female
|NE
|30-40
|Confirmed (contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)
|Male
|NW
|30-40
|Confirmed (pending investigation)
|Male
|NW
|80-90
|Confirmed (community spread)
|Male
|NW
|20-30
|Confirmed (community spread)
|Female
|SW
|40-50
|Confirmed (community spread)
|Male
|NE
|60-70
|Confirmed (Community Spread)
|Male
|SW
|30-40
|Confirmed (Community Spread)
|Female
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)
|Male
|NW
|50-60
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Female
|SE
|40-50
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Female
|NW
|60-70
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Female
|NW
|20-30
|Confirmed (travel-related)
|Male
|NW
|40-50
|Confirmed (community spread)
