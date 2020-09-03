With eight kills from Kortney Carmouche on Tuesday, Center Point was able to put up a fight but still fell to visiting Sabinal.
The Pirates lost the first two sets, but rallied to win the third set. In that set, Kaylee Blackledge had three of her five kills in the set.
Center Point won the set 25-20, but the Pirates could not close out Sabinal in the fourth set in a 27-25 loss.
Blackledge finished with 34 setting assists and and had four aces for the Pirates. Paige Pone had 21 digs.
