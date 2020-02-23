It’s a running race, it’s a marathon, it’s an adventure, it’s a party and it’s supposed to be for a good cause.
That’s exactly all of the things that the Headwaters of the Frio Marathon will try to accomplish as a benefit to the Hill Country Youth Ranch. It’s the third annual running of the event at the Big Springs Ranch for Children near Leakey, and it offers a unique offering for those who may not traditionally want to run a race in the Hill Country in April.
In fact, there’s a Marathon, half-marathon, 12-kilometer run, and a 5-kilometer run, but there’s also the stipulation that whatever you choose to do is that you raise at least $250 to support the Hill Country Youth Ranch. The event is limited to 250 participants. The April 4 event will be run in some of the most challenging terrain Texas offers, and it will be run on the 7,000 Big Springs Ranch.
Place medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each distance in multiple age categories, and there are extra special awards for top individual fundraisers, top fundraising teams, the top recruiter, and top ambassador.
Major event sponsors include: the HCYR Auxiliary and Thrift Shop, Centennial Bank, James Avery Craftsman, The Cailloux Foundation, HCTC, and HEB. We’re still looking for more sponsors to underwrite event costs.
The funds raised go into our Children’s Fund which is our all-purpose fund ensuring the provision of essentials for our children – food, clothing, housing, and transportation – plus the basic amenities of holiday celebrations, weekly allowances, birthdays, recreational activities, educational adventures, and a wide variety of life enrichment experiences.
For more information and to register as a participant, register as a volunteer, donate towards a participant’s fundraising goal, or make a general donation go to: https://p2p.onecause.com/headwaters
